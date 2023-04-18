Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after acquiring an additional 401,697 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,642,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,763,000 after acquiring an additional 138,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 221,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 780,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 196,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $52.49.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

