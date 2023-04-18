Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1,120.95 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $1,120.95 and $182,460.62 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020359 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,194.60 or 0.99915289 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,616.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.