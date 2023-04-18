Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY23 guidance at $8.40 to $9.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $8.40-$9.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

DGX stock opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

