QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. 709,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $705.18 million, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $134.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuinStreet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,481 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QNST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

