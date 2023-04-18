QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS QMCI traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 12,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,667. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
