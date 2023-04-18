QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS QMCI traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 12,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,667. QuoteMedia has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

