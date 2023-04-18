Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,200 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 0.3 %

Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,135. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

