Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.10. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 215 shares.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

