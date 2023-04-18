Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.10. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 215 shares.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.
