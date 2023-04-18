Raymond James Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.19.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $132.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $145.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.29.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 185.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

