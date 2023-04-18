Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.95

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.95 and last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 363291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $1,588,173.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,496.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

