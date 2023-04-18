ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $23,028.96 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00337697 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011561 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

