REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 24.3% in March

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

REE Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 515,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,108. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut REE Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REE Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REE Automotive Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in REE Automotive by 664.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in REE Automotive by 60.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

