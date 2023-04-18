REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Up 24.3% in March

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ REE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 515,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,108. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut REE Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REE Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
