Regents of The University of California Sells 83,537 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Regents of The University of California cut its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,537 shares during the period. RAPT Therapeutics makes up about 0.1% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned about 0.12% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares during the period.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

RAPT traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. 175,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $425,900 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.