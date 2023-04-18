Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Up 24.6% in March

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 571.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,917 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rekor Systems by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 50,639 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

About Rekor Systems

NASDAQ REKR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 226,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,133. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

(Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.