Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Reliq Health Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS RQHTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 55,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,134. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Reliq Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.65.
Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliq Health Technologies (RQHTF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.