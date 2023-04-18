Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Short Interest Update

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Reliq Health Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RQHTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 55,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,134. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Reliq Health Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of development, secure telemedicine, and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It operates through Canada and the United States of America geographical segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

