Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the March 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Renalytix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Renalytix by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Renalytix by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Renalytix by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNLX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 9,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.49. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,411.70% and a negative return on equity of 239.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renalytix will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNLX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Renalytix

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.