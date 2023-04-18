Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 62,354 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 239.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

