Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 6,171 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.73.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,743.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.53 and its 200-day moving average is $171.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

