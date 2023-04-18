Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 132,983 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,983 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,300.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,845,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556,379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,074,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,251,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,734 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,264,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,741.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,356,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,157 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

