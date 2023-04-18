Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,051 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.37.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

