Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 827 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.58.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Recommended Stories

