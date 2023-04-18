River Road Asset Management LLC Buys 307,126 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,126 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 6.28% of Viad worth $31,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Viad during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:VVI opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.67 million, a P/E ratio of 161.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.12). Viad had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Viad Profile

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.