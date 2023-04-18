River Road Asset Management LLC Has $23.08 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,741 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.24.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $208.83 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile



American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

