River Road Asset Management LLC Has $28.49 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,468 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $28,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

