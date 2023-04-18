River Road Asset Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.