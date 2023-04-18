River Road Asset Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,306 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SEI Investments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89,432 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $2,388,821.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,432,469.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 37,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $2,388,821.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,813,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,432,469.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,523 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,946 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

