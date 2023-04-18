River Road Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 587,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $225.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.50. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $322.17.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Stories

