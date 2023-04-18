River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 11,472 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of GMS worth $19,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,444,000 after acquiring an additional 163,593 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after acquiring an additional 154,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GMS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,375,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,041,000 after purchasing an additional 39,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GMS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,453,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,218 shares of company stock worth $736,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.84.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

