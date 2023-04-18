River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 86,131 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86,131 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

