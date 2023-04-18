River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,401 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of KELYA opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -18.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Kelly Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.