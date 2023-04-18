Roblox’s (RBLX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s previous close.
RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.
Roblox Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. 4,897,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,449,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $53.88.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,047 shares of company stock worth $24,039,828 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 6.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after purchasing an additional 561,670 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $787,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.