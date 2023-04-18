Rocket Pool Price Hits $56.03 on Top Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $49.73 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $56.03 or 0.00185699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,329,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,329,235 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

