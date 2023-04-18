Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys 201 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $156.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

