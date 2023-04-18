Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Short Interest Up 32.8% in March

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,253,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,553,227.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $96,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $664,253,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,001,912 shares of company stock valued at $127,815,449 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $54,539,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 71.6% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,854 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 144.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 2,913,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,974. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.96% and a negative net margin of 2,887.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

