Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of LiveOne in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

LiveOne Price Performance

LVO stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.38. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 34.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,534 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LiveOne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveOne by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 85,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveOne by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

