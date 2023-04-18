Roth Mkm Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Neutral

Roth Mkm lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -42.85%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,225,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,969,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,853,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after acquiring an additional 575,941 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

