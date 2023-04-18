Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$145.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$145.05.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

RY stock opened at C$133.53 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$140.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.03. The firm has a market cap of C$185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

