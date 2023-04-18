Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.17. 98,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,713. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $144.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.