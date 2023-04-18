Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 457.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 74,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

