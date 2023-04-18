RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $107.60 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $30,284.42 or 1.00126409 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $107.60 million and approximately $38,985.04 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,249.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.59 or 0.00335869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00072481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.37 or 0.00533506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00439106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,553 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,553.11879995 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 29,594.73616771 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38,030.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

