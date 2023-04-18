Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of SGLDF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 73 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,943. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre Gold Mines (SGLDF)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.