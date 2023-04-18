Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of SGLDF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 73 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,943. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes the Copperstone mine and Brewery Creek projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

