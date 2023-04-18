SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $17,043.95 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018489 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,168.61 or 1.00019370 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.04208934 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,454.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

