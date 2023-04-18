Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Down 4.2%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $22.91. 66,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 319,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,299,000 after buying an additional 95,010 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.