Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Update

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Stock Performance

Shares of BKZHF stock opened at 45.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is 45.48. Santander Bank Polska has a one year low of 45.48 and a one year high of 48.04.

Santander Bank Polska Company Profile

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

