Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $125.21 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 117.29% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

