Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,933 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $17,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,444. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.