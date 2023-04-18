Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,651 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 72,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.75. 92,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

