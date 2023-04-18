Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.90. 1,260,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,225. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

