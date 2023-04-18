Scotiabank Cuts Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target to C$3.75

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OFSTF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Carbon Streaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.54.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

OFSTF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -68.00.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Carbon Streaming will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

