Scotiabank Cuts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$2.30

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.74.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $209.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.32%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.26%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

