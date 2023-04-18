Scotiabank Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$2.30

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.46.

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$1.41 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$4.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$276.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

